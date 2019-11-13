Torray LLC Buys 714 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Torray LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 31,611.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,674,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,040,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,293,000 after acquiring an additional 792,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 719,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 70.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 619,984 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $2,210,920.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.14. 2,285,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,602. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

