Torray LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $253.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,184. The company has a market capitalization of $243.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

