Torray LLC Sells 57 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Torray LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,616 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,611,364 shares of company stock valued at $855,000,545 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.19. 11,001,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,717,223. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.63 and a 200 day moving average of $187.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.