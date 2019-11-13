Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,200 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter worth $239,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Total by 5.1% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 3.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter worth $8,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.31. 6,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,192. Total has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

