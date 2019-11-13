Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 859.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.70. 5,945,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,246. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

