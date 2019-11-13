Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,594.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 14.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.75. 1,340,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,166. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total value of $37,137,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut Intuit to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut Intuit to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.21.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

