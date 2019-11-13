Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,495.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,067. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.25.

