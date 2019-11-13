TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Update

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,867. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 41.26, a current ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 101.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 977.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

