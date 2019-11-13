Traders Buy High Volume of BGC Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 524 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 927% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.

BGCP opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.40.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BGC Partners by 79.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $4,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BGC Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,563,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,600 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in BGC Partners by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 13,937,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,893,000 after acquiring an additional 683,440 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BGC Partners by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 589,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

