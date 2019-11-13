Traders Purchase High Volume of Vipshop Call Options (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,095 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 818% compared to the average volume of 1,100 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,812,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $1,432,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 308.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,315,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,949 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 63.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,677,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE VIPS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 320,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,118,173. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $21.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. New Street Research raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.