Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW)

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,358 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,005% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Shares of BREW stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. 2,367,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,297. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $141.90 million, a P/E ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Craft Brew Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 109,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

