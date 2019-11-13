Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) Short Interest Update

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 167,400 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trans World Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Trans World Entertainment alerts:

Shares of TWMC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. 45,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,223. Trans World Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Trans World Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 25.35%.

Trans World Entertainment Company Profile

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trans World Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans World Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.