TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

RNW stock traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.70. 131,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,697. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$14.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

RNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.89.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.