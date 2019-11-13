Travis Cordell Kalanick Sells 20,264,846 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $547,353,490.46.

NYSE:UBER opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.65. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $51.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

