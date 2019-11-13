Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,986,000 after buying an additional 12,037,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 54.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,437 shares of company stock worth $3,248,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,173,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.59.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

