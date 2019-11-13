Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $10.55 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,212,000 after buying an additional 824,302 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 855.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 47,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE:BWA traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,695. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

