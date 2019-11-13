Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $225,887.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $793,969.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,026 shares of company stock worth $39,493,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point set a $193.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens set a $184.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.74.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $162.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,499,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,749. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.43 and a 200-day moving average of $153.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.