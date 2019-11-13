Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,919 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $28,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 195,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,903,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,089. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $2,206,784.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

