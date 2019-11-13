Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze Buys 236,800 Shares

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 236,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $5,039,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TRN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 945,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 667.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,475,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,154,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,451,000 after buying an additional 138,671 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.7% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,361,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 437,443 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after buying an additional 532,314 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 29.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,267,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 284,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.