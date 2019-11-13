Trollcoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $208,360.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00044443 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00089157 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000898 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,807.65 or 1.00230750 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,415,294 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

