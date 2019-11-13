TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Capitalization Tops $125,107.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $125,107.00 and $238.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010575 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026018 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.81 or 0.02980429 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000624 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025048 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

