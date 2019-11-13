Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TLW. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 337 ($4.40) to GBX 326.60 ($4.27) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 261.66 ($3.42).

TLW opened at GBX 164.30 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.60 ($3.33). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 209.73.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

