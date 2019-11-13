Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.76

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and traded as high as $21.18. Two Rivers Bancorp shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 6,100 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRCB. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, analysts predict that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 21.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 44.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 24,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 26.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

