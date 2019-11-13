U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $116.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average is $126.65. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $945,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $404,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,601 shares of company stock worth $1,431,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

