Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,524 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $547,353,490.46. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $410,227.88.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

