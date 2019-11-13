UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €24.20 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €24.20 ($28.14) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Warburg Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.84 ($28.89).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €29.17 ($33.92). The stock had a trading volume of 705,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of €29.12 ($33.86). The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 52.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €26.60 and its 200 day moving average is €24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.