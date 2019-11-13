UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Square (NYSE:SQ)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. UBS Group currently has a $77.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $81.00.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.82.

NYSE SQ traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.54. 11,078,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,077,256. Square has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $83.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,077.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 130.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 78.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in Square by 38.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 67.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

