Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $27,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 185,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 133,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,167 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 780,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. 93,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,970. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

