Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.58. 60,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,686. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average of $168.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

