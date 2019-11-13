United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Update

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 238,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 1,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $56.21.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on UFCS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

