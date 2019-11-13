Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.71

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 49952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. First Analysis began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Upwork alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 30,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $456,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,051 shares of company stock worth $8,554,069 in the last 90 days. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Upwork by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Upwork by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.