Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports.

URGN stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. 5,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $46,827.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URGN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

