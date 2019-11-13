Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,585.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 23,537.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.83, for a total transaction of $211,775.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,102.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.62, for a total value of $1,333,769.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,591 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.65 and its 200 day moving average is $231.26. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.60 and a 52-week high of $286.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $244.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.91 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $281.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.26.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

