ValuEngine Downgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Criteo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.62.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.42. 370,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.74. Criteo has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $30.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Criteo by 800.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,042,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,025 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Criteo by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Criteo by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

