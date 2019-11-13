Vango Mining (ASX:VAN) Trading Down 2.9%

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), 297,282 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 437,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79.

Vango Mining Company Profile (ASX:VAN)

Vango Mining Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Australia and Laos. Its flagship property is the Plutonic Dome gold project that consists of mineral titles covering an area of approximately 400 square kilometers in Western Australia. The company, through its 49% joint venture interest in Sino Australian Resources (Laos) Co Ltd, also engages in exploring bauxite resources in the Bolaven Plateau in southern Laos.

