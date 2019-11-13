Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,576 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

VSS traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $106.89. 95,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,135. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $107.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

