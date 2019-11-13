Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $20,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,783. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

