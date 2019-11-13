Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $30,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 231,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,234. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.36.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

