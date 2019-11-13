Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Varex Imaging updated its FY19 guidance to $1.30-1.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. 21,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.58. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $35.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VREX. ValuEngine cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $609,100.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

