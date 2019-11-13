Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,862 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $48,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Merchants by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Merchants by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Merchants from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

FRME stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,659. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $277,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephan Fluhler sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $150,969.54. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

