Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $40,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,098,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,847,000 after purchasing an additional 629,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $111,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.76.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.01. 805,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

