Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 115,035 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 115,035 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $71,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,176 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 66.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,808 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100,917 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $2,934,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $325,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,567.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $356,682.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,662.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,538. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

PFGC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. 528,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

