Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 152,062 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,904,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,062 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $53,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. 181,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.27. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,924 shares of company stock valued at $347,834 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

