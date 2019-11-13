Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 40,170 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 458,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,170 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $36,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 363.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 94,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.58. 1,615,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,365. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.