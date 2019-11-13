Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Short Interest Up 14.9% in October

Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritiv will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 126.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 253,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,964,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,158,000 after purchasing an additional 139,587 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter worth about $581,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

