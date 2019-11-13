Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $100,362,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.77. 300,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,477. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.79. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $228.65 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.