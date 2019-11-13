Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $655,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.62. 1,080,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.08. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $544,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,636 shares of company stock worth $3,001,008. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

