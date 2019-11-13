Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $691,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,082 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,141,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after acquiring an additional 886,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,961,000 after acquiring an additional 850,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 694,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,403,000 after acquiring an additional 659,498 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.50. 4,156,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

