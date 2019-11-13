Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $781,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $3,041,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 32.4% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 231,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.82. 5,173,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,074,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,437 shares of company stock worth $3,248,811. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.