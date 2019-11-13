Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $204,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FANG traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $115.97.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.